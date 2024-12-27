Bharat Jodo Yatra, Nyay Yatra thwarted BJP-RSS agenda of amending Constitution, says Kharge at Cong centenary session

Belagavi, (Karnataka) Dec 27 To mark the completion of 100 years of Mahatma Gandhi taking charge as the Congress President in Karnataka's Belagavi, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said on Thursday that the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' have significantly impacted the political atmosphere in the country by thwarting the BJP-RSS's agenda of amending the Constitution.

While addressing the Congress Working Committee at the Nav Satyagraha meeting, Kharge said: "When the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) first entered Parliament, he bowed at the steps of the old Parliament building. Now, with the construction of the new Parliament building, we fear their (BJP's) true project -- altering the Constitution -- is underway."

"This (BJP-RSS) has been their old agenda. They have opposed the Constitution, the tricolour, Gandhi, Nehru, and Ambedkar. They have burned effigies of all these icons," the Congress President added.

He also noted, "Time and again, ruling party members insult the Preamble of the Constitution. They disregard constitutional provisions and values. Institutions like the Election Commission of India are being controlled, showing no respect for their independence. This fight to protect our institutions must continue."

Over its 140-year journey, the Congress has seen many ups and downs but remains steadfastly committed to Mahatma Gandhi's principles and ideals, Kharge said.

"During the recent Parliamentary session, we witnessed the Home Minister's highly disrespectful remarks about B.R. Ambedkar. We protested, registered our objections, and staged demonstrations. These protests have now spread across the country," he underlined.

"However, neither the Prime Minister nor the government is willing to admit their mistake. Far from seeking an apology or resignation from Amit Shah, they instead supported the offensive statement," Kharge noted.

The Prime Minister issued a statement defending the Home Minister, and a false case was filed against Rahul Gandhi, he said.

"This reflects the ruling government's attitude toward the Constitution and its makers. But we will neither fear nor bow before down. We will fight for the ideals of Nehru-Gandhi and the honour of Ambedkar until our last breath," Kharge added.

"Another concerning issue is the diminishing trust in the electoral process due to doubts about the Election Commission's impartiality. Recently, they amended election rules to prevent the disclosure of information ordered by the courts. What is being hidden? Why are they reluctant to publish information that was never a problem when it was in the public domain?" he asked.

Issues like voter deletions, obstruction of voting, sudden spike in voter lists, and unusual increases in voter turnout percentages remain unresolved, he said.

"Meanwhile, farmers across the country are protesting for MSP guarantees and other demands due to the Central government's betrayal. Even hunger strikes are underway, yet this government shows no empathy for our annadatas (food providers)," he added, while criticising the BJP-led Central government.

"What an irony it is that during late PM Rajiv Gandhi's tenure, farmers could come to Boat Club and voice their concerns freely. Today, they are barred from entering Delhi. During former PM Manmohan Singh's government, we waived Rs 72,000 crore in farm loans, provided maximum MSP, and enacted the Land Acquisition Act," he said.

"During UPA's 10 years in power, we introduced rights-based legislation such as MGNREGA, RTI, the Right to Food, and the Right to Education. These were possible due to the leadership and synergy between Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh," Kharge claimed.

"Today, no one listens to the public's concerns. We must step up to support them and fight for their issues with continuous effort and determination," he said.

"I remind you of the November 29 Working Committee meeting, where we decided to confront the post-election defeat in Haryana and Maharashtra with determination and action. In the recent Parliamentary session, we successfully pressured the government and revitalised the Opposition. We also deliberated on organisational reforms and essential processes. I declare that 2025 will be the year of organisational empowerment. We will fill all vacant positions, implement the Udaipur Declaration fully, and equip our structure -- AICC to booth level -- with the necessary tools to win elections," Kharge added.

"Karnataka is my native state and the starting point of my long political journey. Today, I am proud to participate in the memories of the great responsibility Mahatma Gandhi took 100 years ago, as Congress President," he said.

"As we revive this historic moment, Karnataka today is governed by Mahatma Gandhi's values, upholding the Constitution and democratic ideals inspired by luminaries like Mahatma Basaveshwara, Mahatma Phule, and B. R. Ambedkar," he added.

"BJP accuses us (Congress) of disrespecting Ambedkar. However, everyone knows that it was during Congress rule in 1967 that Ambedkar's statue was installed in Parliament. Following the demands of thousands of activists like me, during Indira Gandhi's tenure, Dr. Radhakrishnan inaugurated the first prominent statue of Ambedkar in a central position in Parliament. I say this to BJP and RSS: stop spreading lies," Kharge said.

