Bharat Jodo Yatra: Police say security breach as man hugs Rahul Gandhi in Punjab

A security breach emerged at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra when an unknown man came out of the crowd and embraced Rahul in Tanda in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district.

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed at Jhingar Khurd village of Hoshiarpur's Tanda in Punjab on Tuesday. During the yatra, an unknown man rushed in and hugged Rahul Gandhi.

IGP GS Dhillon, Law and Order Wing, Punjab toldthat it looks like a security breach prima facie.

"It looks like a breach. The video I have seen looks like a security breach. I have walked 100 kms with Rahul Gandhi and we have 300 securitymen in the ring," said IGP Dhillon to ANI.

While stating that there is nothing like a super perfect thing, he said, "We don't allow anyone inside."

IGP Dhillon said that they have not been able to identify the individual.

"We don't know if he was alone or accompanied by a known person. But yes in the video it appears that it is a breach. But after identifying him we will be able to tell whether this is a security breach. An unidentified person is not allowed inside," IGP Dhillon said while speaking to ANI.

Soon after the alleged security breach, Punjab State Congress President Raja Warring had clarified that there was no security breach.

"There was no security breach. People love Rahul Gandhi and they want to meet him. Sometimes Rahul calls them to meet them. They are allowed inside after a proper security check. But as soon as the man was allowed to enter, he got so excited that he hugged Rahul Gandhi," said Warring.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Punjab's Tanda on Tuesday.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 last year, will end in Srinagar on January 30, with Rahul hoisting the tricolour there.

