'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was revolutionary, says Shatrughan Sinha

Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) MP Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday said that one cannot ignore Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as PM face in 2024 while adding that the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was revolutionary.

While talking to ANI, Sinha said, "You cannot ignore Rahul Gandhi as PM face in 2024. 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was revolutionary. Mamata Banerjee will be a game-changer in 2024".

The Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra ended in Jammu and Kashmir last week.

Praising Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, he said, "Tejashwi Yadav is doing good, he has gained much experience. He is seen as the future of Bihar. To become Chief Minister or Prime Minister, qualification is not needed, one only needs support. I don't believe PM was selling tea, this is only for creating propaganda."

"Nitish is a successful leader and CM of Bihar. He is doing excellent work of bringing opposition together," the veteran actor added.

On Wednesday," Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said that he was in "no hurry to become the chief minister," and added that their "ultimate goal is to eliminate the BJP by 2024."

He also claimed that the Mahagathbandhan government is running smoothly under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav had also dismissed reports about Nitish Kumar's desire to become Prime Minister and said that the veteran leader is focused on getting the opposition together for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor