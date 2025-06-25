Bharat Mata image row: CM Vijayan to write to Governor expressing objections

Thiruvananthapuram, June 25 The standoff between the Kerala government and Raj Bhavan over the use of the 'Bharat Mata' picture in official functions at the Governor’s residence is likely to deepen as the Vijayan-led cabinet has decided to send an official communique to Governor Rajendra V. Arlekar.

The cabinet, which has taken the issue seriously, on Wednesday decided that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will write an official letter to Arlekar about their difference of opinion on the picture.

So far, two state ministers have criticised Raj Bhavan’s use of the Bharat Mata image, alleging it resembles one associated with the RSS. Governor Arlekar has, however, dismissed the observations, saying that there was no problem with the image.

The CM's letter will explain the problem with the image of the Bharat Mata that is used in events at the Governor's residence, as it does not come under the Constitutionally accepted images, and hence, the one being used cannot be placed in official government functions.

First, it was State Agriculture Minister P. Prasad who raised his finger at the picture and refused to attend the event at the Governor's residence.

A few days later, state Education Minister V. Sivankutty, while attending the function of the Scouts and Guides, in his speech expressed his ire and, after ending his speech and walked out of the event. The Raj Bhavan expressed displeasure and said Sivankutty had come prepared as he was reading from a written note and did not wait for the customary National Anthem, which brings the function to a close. It also said that guests walk out only after the Governor leaves.

The BJP has launched a scathing attack on the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government and those who have opposed it.

The Congress party has also attacked CM Vijayan, questioning his silence over the issue.

With CM Vijayan breaking his silence and the letter to reach Raj Bhavan soon, all eyes are on the reply from Arlekar.

