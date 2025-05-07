'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': India Strikes 9 Terror Sites in Pakistan, Rajnath Singh Hails 'Operation Sindoor'

The Indian Army on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday launched an attack on terrorist bases inside the Pakistan territory, including in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (Pok), calling it 'Operation Sindoor' in response to the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people.

"Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted. Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution. These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable. There will be detailed briefing on ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, later today," the Ministry of Defence said.

Visuals From Pakistan

"Justice is Served. Jai Hind!" the Indian Army said on X following the attack.

Later, the Pakistan army confirmed the air strikes by India on early Wednesday and vowed to "respond to the attack." “Let me say it unequivocally: Pakistan will respond to this at a time and place of its own choosing. This heinous provocation will not go unanswered,” he said. Pakistan army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that missiles fired by India targeted Kotli and Muzaffarabad in PoK and Bahawalpur in Punjab province.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the "Operation Sindoor" launched by the Indian Army against terror bases in Pakistan. "Bharat Mata ki Jai (Victory to Mother India)," he said in a post on X.

"India has launched #OperationSindoor, a precise and restrained response to the barbaric #PahalgamTerrorAttack that claimed 26 lives, including one Nepali citizen. Focused strikes were carried out on nine #terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, targeting the roots of cross-border terror planning. Importantly, no Pakistani military facilities were hit, reflecting India’s calibrated and non-escalatory approach. This operation underscores India’s resolve to hold perpetrators accountable while avoiding unnecessary provocation. A detailed briefing on the operation will follow later today," Ministry of Defence, Government of India in a post on X.