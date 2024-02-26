Bharat Tex-2024: PM Modi Inaugurates Global Textiles at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi - Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Bharat Tex-2024 at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on Monday, February 26. The event will be organised for four days, from February 26 to 29.

With more than 50 announcements and MoUs expected to be signed during the event, it is envisaged to provide further impetus to investment and trade in the textile sector and help push up exports. It will be another key step to further the Prime Minister’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat.

PM Modi at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi:

The event is being organised by a consortium of 11 Textile Export Promotion Councils and supported by the Centre. The four-day event will host over 65 knowledge sessions with more than 100 global panelists who will be discussing various issues relevant to the sector.