Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti led by former CJI to decide on use of regional languages in legal system: Rijiju

While responding to the queries in regards to the use of regional languages in the judiciary, the Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday informed the Parliament that "under the aegis of the Ministry of Law and Justice, the Bar Council of India has constituted 'Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti' led by former Chief Justice of India, Justice SA Bobde.

The committee is developing a Common Core Vocabulary close to all Indian languages for the purpose of translating legal material into regional languages, said Rijiju.

On the related questions, Law Minister Rijiju further stated that the Government of India had received proposals from the Governments of Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Karnataka to permit the use of Tamil, Gujarati, Hindi, Bengali and Kannada in the proceedings of the Madras High Court, Gujarat High Court, Chhattisgarh High Court, Calcutta High Court and Karnataka High Court respectively.

The advice of the Chief Justice of India was sought on these proposals and it was intimated that the *Full Court* of the Supreme Court after due deliberations, decided not to accept the proposals.

"Based on another request from the Government of Tamil Nadu, the Government requested the Chief Justice of India to review the earlier decisions in this regard and convey the consent of the Supreme Court of India. The Chief Justice of India conveyed that the Full Court after extensive deliberations decided not to approve the proposal and reiterated the earlier decisions of the Court," said the Law Minister.

On the issue, he further informed the Parliament that Article 348(1)(a) of the Constitution of India states that all proceedings in the Supreme Court and in every High Court, shall be in the English language. Clause (2) of the Article 348 of the Constitution states that notwithstanding anything in sub-clause (a) of clause (1), the Governor of a State may, with the previous consent of the President, authorize the use of Hindi Language, or any other language used for any official purposes of the State, in proceedings in the High Court having its principal seat in that State.

The Cabinet Committee's decision dated 21.05.1965 has stipulated that consent of the Chief Justice of India be obtained on any proposal relating to the use of a language other than English in the High Court, he added.

The use of Hindi in the proceedings of the High Court of Rajasthan was authorized under clause (2) of Article 348 of the Constitution in 1950. After the Cabinet Committee's decision dated May 21, 1965, as mentioned above, the use of Hindi was authorized in the High Courts of Uttar Pradesh (1969), Madhya Pradesh (1971) and Bihar (1972) in consultation with the Chief Justice of India, Rijiju responded in Parliament.

( With inputs from ANI )

