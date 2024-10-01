‘Bharosa dil se, BJP phir se,’ says PM Modi at Haryana polls

Palwal, Oct 1 Feeling elated over huge crowds, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in his fifth and last election meeting in the run-up to the Assembly polls said that people should remain united to vote for unity, safety of daughters, jobs and infrastructure development of Haryana.

“There is the BJP wave in every village, everywhere one voice is heard - ‘Bharosa dil se, BJP phir se,’ PM Modi said in Palwal rally in Haryana.

The Prime Minister said that the election campaign is underway in Haryana but the final phase of voting is taking place in J&K.

“A large number of people are participating in the democratic process in J&K. I urge the voters of J&K to cast their vote,” said the Prime Minister.

He said that he has witnessed the grassroots politics of Haryana for a long time as a common worker. “In the past few days, I had the opportunity to visit various regions of Haryana and meet the people. Today, this is my final rally for this election, and you have truly made this last rally a grand success,” an elated Prime Minister said.

He said Haryana has a track record that whichever government is in power at the Centre, the same government is formed in Haryana also.

“You formed the BJP government at Centre for the third time, and now you people have decided to form the BJP government here in Haryana also for the third time,” the Prime Minister said.

Hitting out the Congress over caste politics, the Prime Minister said the party “wants to crush patriotism” and create a “divide” based on caste and religion.

“The Congress did not let Ram Mandir be constructed. They did not let the Constitution of India be implemented completely in J&K. They kept the women deprived of reservation,” he said.

The Prime Minister added that the Congress did not solve the problems of the country while only ‘working for its family’.

“The Congress has committed so many sins till today, and it still dreams of forming the government. The BJP supporters are patriots. Congress devised plans to mislead the patriotic people. They want to crush patriotism from this country by propagating casteism, placing one person against another,” he said.

Earlier, outgoing Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that on August 5, 2019, Article 370 was abrogated by PM Modi and on the same day the foundation stone of Ram Mandir was laid.

“Now once again 5th (October) is coming. I assure you that on this 5th, Haryana will create history by forming a BJP government for the third time. I once again welcome the Prime Minister to the land of Haryana,” the outgoing Chief Minister said.

