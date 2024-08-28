Bharti Airtel to Exit Music Sector, Shut Down Wynk Music App; Absorb All Employees

Bharti Airtel is set to exit the music sector and shut down its Wynk Music app, according to sources. The company plans to absorb all Wynk Music employees as part of this transition.

According to a report of PTI, "Airtel is planning to close Wynk Music in the next couple of months. It will absorb all the employees into the company,".

When contacted, an Airtel spokesperson confirmed the development, stating, "We can confirm that we will sunset Wynk Music, and all Wynk Music employees will be absorbed within the Airtel ecosystem. Airtel users will gain access to Apple Music, and Wynk Premium users will receive exclusive offers from Airtel for Apple."

The company has entered into an agreement with Apple to offer special access to Apple Music for its customers who use iPhones.

