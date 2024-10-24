Bharti Airtel's AI-Powered System Blocks 154 Million Spam Calls and 8 Million Spam SMS in West Bengal

Bharti Airtel announced that its new AI-powered detection system has successfully identified 154 million potential spam calls and 8 million spam SMS messages in West Bengal since its launch nearly a month ago. The telecom giant stated that the solution is offered for free in the region, and customers do not need to request the service or download an app.

Developed in-house by Airtel’s data scientists, the AI-powered solution utilizes a proprietary algorithm to identify and classify calls and SMS messages as “suspected spam.” While there are various apps from antivirus and digital security providers designed to identify and block potential spam and fraudulent calls and messages, Airtel’s solution operates independently without the need for additional downloads.

Also Read| Turkey Terrorist Attack: 5 Killed, 22 Injured in Blast, Firing on TUSAS Aerospace Company Headquarters.

"As connectivity expands, customers are increasingly encountering scams, fraud, and damaging communications. To combat these digital risks, we introduced an AI-based solution designed to proactively spot suspected spam calls and messages." Bharti Airtel CEO (West Bengal & Orissa), Ayan Sarkar said.

Blocking spam at the network level represents a new value-added service for telecom companies, as it enhances customer retention, according to an analyst.

