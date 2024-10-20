Bharuch Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Meghmani Organics Limited in Dahej (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 20, 2024 12:33 PM2024-10-20T12:33:41+5:302024-10-20T12:36:08+5:30

A massive fire broke out at the Meghmani Organics Limited factory in the Dahej area of Gujarat's Bharuch on ...

Bharuch Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Meghmani Organics Limited in Dahej (Watch Video) | Bharuch Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Meghmani Organics Limited in Dahej (Watch Video)

Bharuch Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Meghmani Organics Limited in Dahej (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out at the Meghmani Organics Limited factory in the Dahej area of Gujarat's Bharuch on Sunday morning, October 20. After receiving the information about the incident, the fire brigade reached the spot to douse the raging blaze. As per the initial reports, there were no casualties in the fire incident. 

Visuals From Fire Site

Open in app
Tags :Dahej industrial estate of bharuchDahej industrial estate of bharuchBharuchgujaratGujarat Fire