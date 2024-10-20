Bharuch Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Meghmani Organics Limited in Dahej (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 20, 2024 12:33 PM2024-10-20T12:33:41+5:302024-10-20T12:36:08+5:30
A massive fire broke out at the Meghmani Organics Limited factory in the Dahej area of Gujarat's Bharuch on ...
A massive fire broke out at the Meghmani Organics Limited factory in the Dahej area of Gujarat's Bharuch on Sunday morning, October 20. After receiving the information about the incident, the fire brigade reached the spot to douse the raging blaze. As per the initial reports, there were no casualties in the fire incident.
Visuals From Fire Site
Open in app
VIDEO | Gujarat: A major fire breaks out at Meghmani Organics limited in Dahej, Bharuch.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 20, 2024
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/Yw84VYcvtr