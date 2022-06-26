Bhatkhande University to add 3 more departments

Lucknow, June 26 The Bhatkhande State Cultural University (BSCU) here is planning to add three new departments and expand its performing arts department from this session for students who desire to pursue a nonconventional degree, diploma or certificate course in language and cultural studies, visual and performing arts or philosophy and religion.

The university will be introducing 87 courses from the academic session 2022-23 starting July.

The three new departments are visual arts; Indian history and culture; and Buddha and Jain studies.

They will be run by the university in association with autonomous cultural institutes like Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Akademi, Bhartendu Natya Akademi, State Lalit Kala Akademi, Jain Research Institute, Buddha Research Institute, Rashtriya Kathak Sansthan, Sant Kabir Academy and Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan.

The duration of the courses will range from one to five years.

Registrar Tuhin Srivastava, said, till aspirants for several undergraduate and postgraduate courses like Pali, Prakrit, manuscriptology and paleography, museology, philosophy and religion had to go to places like Varanasi, Gaya and Delhi. Now, all such courses will be available in Lucknow.

"The final decision about these programmes will be taken in the academic council meeting on Monday. The courses will help the students learn the culture and heritage of our country in a better way. The admission process will begin in the first week of July," he added.

The university's status was elevated from a deemed university to a full-fledged state university in January this year.

