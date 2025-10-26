Bhavnagar: Lions Spotted on Sacred Shetrunjay Hill in Palitana, Stirring Awe Among Devotees (Watch Videos)

Lions made a rare yet mesmerizing appearance on the revered Shetrunjay Hill in Palitana town of Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district, fascinating devotees and tourists. In the days after Diwali, two video clips showing the majestic cats strolling along the hill went viral. The state forest department later confirmed the sightings, stating that the location lies within the lions’ natural habitat. One video captured a lion calmly walking between two groups of visitors while guards maintained a safe distance. Another showed a lion trailing barefoot devotees as a guard warned them with a lathi for safety.

The sightings occurred on the hill’s pradakshina path, which has a white surface to reduce heat for devotees walking barefoot. Jaipal Singh, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), verified the authenticity of the videos. He said that Shetrunjay Hill falls within the natural lion range and earlier censuses have shown a healthy population of lions in the region. Bhavnagar’s Deputy Conservator of Forests, Yogesh Desai, added that a pride of eight lions currently roams in the area. Authorities have informed the temple trust and stationed trained guards who understand lion behaviour to ensure the safety of visitors.

According to officials, lion sightings have also been reported from other regions of Bhavnagar, including Valabhipur, coastal belts, and neighbouring Botad district. The forest department continues to raise awareness among locals, advising people not to disturb or approach the animals. Residents and devotees have been urged to stay calm, maintain distance, and promptly report any lion sightings to authorities. The department emphasized that such appearances highlight the successful conservation of lions in Gujarat’s Saurashtra region.