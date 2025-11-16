Bhavnagar Shocker: Engagement Turns Tragic as Fiancé Allegedly Murders Woman at Home

A tragic incident unfolded in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, where a woman was allegedly murdered inside her home by her fiancé barely an hour before they were set to be married on Saturday. The incident occurred near Tekri Chowk in the Prabhudas Lake area and reportedly stemmed from a heated dispute over a saree and money. Police said the couple had been living together for nearly one to one-and-a-half years and were engaged, with most pre-wedding rituals already completed. Their wedding was scheduled for Saturday night when the argument escalated catastrophically, leading to the shocking turn of events.

Authorities stated that the disagreement intensified rapidly, prompting the accused, Sajan Baraiya, to allegedly attack his fiancée, Soni Himmat Rathod, in a fit of rage. He is said to have struck her with an iron pipe and repeatedly slammed her head against a wall, resulting in her death on the spot. Before escaping, he also vandalised parts of the house. A police team arrived immediately after receiving information and surveyed the scene. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police RR Singhal, the couple had been staying together despite family opposition and had quarrelled over the saree and money just before the wedding.

Also Read: Suvendu Adhikari releases audio clip, says Trinamool MLA running extortion racket from jail cell

Deputy Superintendent Singhal further explained that the severity of the assault left no chance of survival, and the woman’s body was sent for post-mortem examination. A comprehensive investigation is ongoing. Meanwhile, sources revealed that earlier on the same day, the accused had a confrontation with a neighbour, following which a police complaint was registered against him. In addition to that, a separate case has now been filed regarding Soni’s murder, as authorities continue gathering evidence and recording statements to establish the full sequence of events.