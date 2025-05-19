BHEL Bhopal unit clocks Rs 4278 crore turnover

Bhopal, May 19 Bhopal unit of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has announced its financial results for the fiscal year 2024-25, reflecting significant growth across key performance indicators.

The turnover of the unit reached Rs 4,278 crore in 2024-25, a 26 per cent rise from Rs 3,403 crore in the previous year, the company said in a statement.

Profit before tax for the unit climbed to Rs 272 crore, reflecting a 178 per cent increase from Rs 98 crore in 2023-24.

Additionally, the unit achieved a cash collection of Rs 4,679 crore, up 31 per cent from last year.

Established in 1956, BHEL’s Bhopal unit is the mother unit. It manufactures various heavy engineering goods, including motors, turbines and transformers used in mega power projects.

Order inflows for the Bhopal Unit totalled Rs 6,312 crore in 2024-25, and its order backlog as of April 1, 2025, stands at Rs 13,861 crore, the company said in a statement.

Company executives praised the work culture and industrial harmony at the Bhopal unit, expressing confidence that the division will achieve its targeted turnover of Rs 4,400 crores in the upcoming fiscal year 2025-26, the company said.

A presentation on the company's performance highlighted achievements across various departments, emphasising contributions that led to these financial successes.

At a corporate level, the company achieved a total revenue of Rs 28,339 crore, marking a 19 per cent increase from Rs 23,893 crore in 2023-24.

Profit before tax surged to Rs 725 crore, a notable rise of 230 per cent compared to Rs 220 crore in the previous year, the company said.

The company received record orders worth Rs 92,535 crores in 2024-25, registering a 19 per cent increase over the Rs 77,907 crores in orders from 2023-24.

As of April 1, 2025, BHEL’s order book stands at an impressive Rs 1,96,328 crores, reinforcing its market position, the statement said.

