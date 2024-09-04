BHEL DGM becomes honey trap victim in Bhopal, probe underway

Bhopal, Sep 4 A Deputy General Manager (DGM) of the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has become the victim of a honey trap in Madhya Pradesh’s capital city Bhopal, police said on Wednesday.

The BHEL officer, who lives in Saket Nagar, Bhopal, told the police that during a party, he was introduced to two women through a contractor identified as Sahshank Verma on August 14. Two days later, one of the women met the BHEL officer in a hotel room.

Verma sent an obscene video of the BHEL officer on his number and he (BHEL officer) came to know that the contractor recorded his meeting with the woman in the hotel room.

Police said that Verma threatened the BHEL officer to pay Rs 25 lakh or his obscene video would be put online.

The BHEL officer transferred Rs 2.5 lakh in two instalments and sought some more time to pay the remaining amount. However, Verma, who was known to BHEL officers, kept pressuring him to pay money soon.

When the officer started ignoring Verma’s calls and messages, he received a call from an unknown person, who identified himself as a police officer with the Crime Branch Department, who advised him (BHEL officer) to accept Verma’s demand or he would be charged with rape and touring the woman.

The BHEL officer finally registered a complaint against Verma with the local police and narrated the entire story to them on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shraddha Tiwari said upon receiving a complaint from the BHEL officer, teams have been formed to search the accused persons, including two women named in the FIR.

“We have arrested Shashank Verma and interrogated him. We are also searching for the person who introduced himself as a crime branch officer and demanded money from the complainant. The investigation is still underway,” DCP added.

