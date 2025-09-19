Bhima Koregaon case: SC declines to relax Varavara Rao’s bail condition

New Delhi, Sep 19 The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain an application filed by 85-year-old poet and activist P. Varavara Rao, an accused in the Bhima Koregaon case, seeking relaxation of his bail condition requiring prior permission from the trial court before leaving the Greater Mumbai area.

Appearing before a Bench of Justices J.K. Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi, senior advocate Anand Grover, representing Rao, submitted that his client has been on bail for four years and is currently without family support in Mumbai after his wife moved to Hyderabad.

“Even today, he collapsed due to dizziness,” Grover told the apex court, adding that while Rao avails free healthcare in Telangana, his medical expenses in Mumbai exceed his monthly pension.

“The government will take care of his health…..we are not interested (in entertaining the application),” remarked the Justice Maheshwari-led Bench.

Sensing the apex court’s disinclination to entertain the matter, Grover sought permission to withdraw the application, which the Justice Maheshwari-led Bench allowed -- without granting express liberty to renew the plea at a later stage.

In August 2022, the Supreme Court granted Rao permanent bail on medical grounds, rejecting NIA's opposition that neither age nor medical condition can become a factor for bail for a UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) accused.

The court had ordered that the appellant must remain within Greater Mumbai unless permitted otherwise by the trial court, avoid contacting witnesses, and refrain from influencing the investigation.

“Any infraction of the conditions shall entail cancellation of bail granted to the appellant,” the top court had clarified, adding that bail was granted solely on health grounds and its observations did not reflect on the merits of the case.

It said, “The appellant shall be entitled to have the medical attention of his choice but shall keep the respondent authorities in touch with any such development, including the medical attention received by him.”

