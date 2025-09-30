Bhind Tragedy: Five Dead After Canter Truck Hits Two Motorcycles on National Highway in Madhya Pradesh

In Bhind, on National Highway 719, which locals call the ‘Highway of Death,’ yet another heart-wrenching road accident occurred. The horrific incident took place near the Tedhi Pulia area in the Phoop police station jurisdiction when a canter truck violently collided with two motorcycles. In this severe crash, five people died on the spot, including three men, a girl, and a child. The accident has sent shockwaves through the entire region. The victims were traveling toward Bhind on their motorcycles. Among the deceased was a well-known diver named Bhola Khan, whose death has deeply affected the local community, reported News18 Hindi. As soon as the police received information about the accident, they immediately reached the site and began rescue operations. All the bodies have been sent to the postmortem house for examination. The police have started an investigation and are working to identify the deceased.

Frequent accidents on National Highway 719 have caused anger and outrage among local residents. People have long complained about the poor condition of the highway and inadequate safety measures. Locals insist that the road needs proper repair and strict enforcement of traffic rules. This accident has once again raised serious questions about road safety. People are demanding that the authorities increase safety measures on the highway, such as speed breakers, signboards, and lighting at night.

The administration has taken the matter seriously and ordered a thorough investigation into the accident, reported News18 Hindi. The police are trying to determine the cause of the crash and whether the canter driver’s negligence was responsible. Meanwhile, local residents and the victims’ families are engulfed in grief. This accident is not only a tragedy but also another example of negligence toward road safety, which can no longer be ignored.