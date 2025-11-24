Bhiwadi, Kota AQI crosses 300-mark making them most polluted cities of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 24 After Delhi, rising pollution levels have now spread into Rajasthan, triggering concern across the state as air quality worsens. More than a dozen cities, including the capital Jaipur, recorded poor to severe air quality on Sunday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing the 200 mark in at least 12 major urban centres. Bhiwadi and Kota emerged as the most polluted cities of the day, both crossing the 300 mark, while Jaipur’s Sitapura industrial area touched an alarming 307 AQI, placing it firmly in the severe category.

This marks the third-consecutive day Jaipur has remained enveloped in dense smog as pollutants accumulated near the ground due to cooling temperatures and stagnant winds. Throughout the day, large parts of Jaipur and its outskirts were shrouded in haze, reducing visibility and forcing residents to limit outdoor activities. Environmental experts warn that such persistent smog may trigger a spike in respiratory, cardiac and eye-related ailments, especially among children, the elderly and those already suffering from chronic health issues.

Although pollution levels eased slightly by evening and the AQI dipped marginally, air quality remained well within the poor category.

Fresh AQI data paints a worrying picture for Rajasthan. Bhiwadi (359 AQI) topped the list, followed by Kota (302) and Tonk (293). Jaipur also recorded poor air quality at 259, while Sri Ganganagar (256), Bhilwara (253), Bikaner (249), Bundi (244), Dungarpur (222), Jhalawar (219), Bharatpur (210) and Sikar (210) all fell into the ‘poor’ category.

Experts say vehicular emissions, smoke from industrial units, construction dust, falling temperatures and low wind speed have together contributed to trapping pollutants close to the ground, leading to a sudden rise in pollution levels over the weekend. With pollution worsening simultaneously across Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan, environmentalists and health experts are urging authorities to take immediate mitigation steps.

These include stricter monitoring of industrial emissions, regulation of construction activity, improved public transport options and public advisories promoting mask usage. If concrete action is not taken soon, many cities could slip into the hazardous category, posing a serious long-term health risk to millions.

