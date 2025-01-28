Bhopal district court to hear Saurabh Sharma's surrender plea today

Bhopal, Jan 28 A Bhopal district court on Tuesday will hear the surrender application moved by ex-RTO constable Saurabh Sharma, who has been absconding since he was booked in an alleged disproportionate assets case.

Sharma moved the surrender application before a special Lokayukta court through his advocate Suryakant Bhujade on Monday evening and the hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday.

Before Sharma moved a surrender application, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) questioned Sharma's family members, including his wife and mother in connection with the money laundering case. However, after a few hours of questioning, the ED allowed them to go.

Saurabh Sharma's advocate had earlier told media persons that he would surrender if the state government ensured his safety. The Advocate had also said that the recovered money and other valuables, including 52 kg gold and documents of properties, did not belong to him and he was ready to cooperate with the agencies investigating against him.

Multiple agencies -- Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta, Income Tax and ED teams conducted multiple raids in the past two and half months in different parts of the state, including Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur.

In the past month, ED raided more than 12 offices and premises belonging to Sharma’s relatives suspected to be connected to the case.

Sharma was appointed as a constable in the transport department in 2016 on compassionate grounds after his father, a government doctor died in 2015.

He worked as an RTO constable for 12 years and took a voluntary retirement from services (VRS) in 2023. The official said Sharma’s application to take voluntary retirement was accepted in 2023 even though an inquiry was pending against him. Last week, Sharma's close aide Sharad Jaiswal's advocate had also told media persons that Jaiswal was ready to surrender before the court if the state government ensured his safety.

