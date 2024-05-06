Bhopal Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Carbide Factory Campus (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 6, 2024 04:54 PM2024-05-06T16:54:16+5:302024-05-06T16:56:32+5:30
Madhya Pradesh: A massive fire broke out on the campus of the Carbide factory in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday afternoon. The exact cause of the blaze and the extent of the damage are currently unknown.
#WATCH | Fire broke out in the campus of Carbide factory in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.— ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2024
More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/xDrT7KNtT4
