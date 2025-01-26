Bhopal investors’ summit: Madhya Pradesh CM to be on four-day visit to Japan

Bhopal, Jan 26 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will be on a four-day foreign visit to Japan between January 27 and February 1, the Chief Minister's office said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the statement, Chief Minister Yadav along with a group of senior officials will leave for Japan from New Delhi on the night of January 27. In a four-day visit, he will be visiting three prominent cities of Japan -- Tokyo, Osaka and Kobe. Chief Minister's visit to Japan is part of the MP government's Global Investors Summit to be held in Bhopal on February 24 and 25. During this visit, the Chief Minister will interact with global investors and will invite them to the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal.

CM Yadav has earlier directed nearly a dozen departments of his government to finalise their investment policies ahead of the summit, with 21 policies currently under development. Key initiatives include the Madhya Pradesh Investment Promotion Policy 2025, MP Logistics Policy, and Madhya Pradesh Export Promotion and ODOP Policy 2025, under the Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department.

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Department is working on policies such as the MSME Development Policy 2025, MP MSME Land Development Allotment Policy 2025, and MP Start-up Policy. Renewable energy-focused initiatives include the MP Pump Hydro Storage Policy 2025, Madhya Pradesh Biofuel Promotion Policy 2025, and MP Urban Gas Distribution Policy 2024.

These policies are expected to be finalised before the summit, according to the government's statement.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Madhya Pradesh's Global Investors Summit -2025 on February 24. It is Madhya Pradesh's 8th Global Investors Summit (GIS-2025) to be organized at the Indira Gandhi National Museum of Mankind campus in Bhopal. This is CM Mohan Yadav's second foreign visit in a span of three months.

In November 2024, the CM visited London and Germany (November 24 and 29) to attract investments for next year's Global Investors' Summit (GIS). Upon returning from the UK and Germany, the Chief Minister stated that both countries have presented many proposals that offer Madhya Pradesh the opportunity to move forward with the belief that the state can use its traditional strengths along with the latest technologies.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor