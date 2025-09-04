Bhopal Shocker: Man Slits Girlfriend’s Throat After She Gets Engaged to Another Person

Young woman got murdered by boyfriend after she gets engaged another person. This incident took place in Bhopal at late night inside Roshni home. Accused identified as Mubin Khan has been arrested by police .

According to India Today's report, On Tuesday morning, Roshni's brother Faiyaz went to deceased room to get ready. His repeated knocks went unanswered. Then Faiyaz entered the room by removing a covering sheet, then broke down upon finding his sister on the floor, her throat slit, with a blade beside her.

Family immediately informed police , during investigation police examined her call records and found that she had spoken with accused Mubin Khan that night. Mubin was in love with Roshni, but her family had arranged her engagement to someone else. This rejection fueled his hostility, according to neighbors. Initially misleading, Mubin eventually confessed to the murder during police questioning.

He revealed the location of the murder weapon, which police recovered from his home before his imprisonment. Mubin stated he was in love with Roshni and secretly visited her. After her family discovered their interactions, they warned him, and arranged her marriage within two months. Enraged, he pressured Roshni to meet him, but she refused.