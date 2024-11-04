Bhopal Shocker: Shopkeeper Assaulted for Calling Customer ‘Uncle’ in Front of Wife

In a shocking incident in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, a shopkeeper was allegedly assaulted by a customer simply for addressing him as "Uncle" in front of the customer’s wife. Following the altercation, the shopkeeper filed a complaint, claiming he was attacked by the customer and his associates at his store.

The accused, identified as Rohit, reportedly visited Vishal's shop on Saturday with his wife to buy a saree. After browsing several sarees without selecting any, Vishal, the shopkeeper, asked Rohit what price range he was considering. Rohit replied with “Rs 1,000,” adding that he could buy something more expensive and cautioned Vishal against questioning his purchasing power.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Pregnant Tribal Woman Forced to Clean Bloodstains After Husband Dies in Hospital (Watch Video)

In response, Vishal said, "Uncle, I can show you sarees in other ranges too." This comment reportedly infuriated Rohit, who warned Vishal not to call him "Uncle," leading to a heated argument. Rohit and his wife eventually left the shop but returned shortly afterward with several men. The group allegedly dragged Vishal out of his shop and beat him on the road with sticks, belts, and kicks before fleeing the scene.

Vishal, who sustained injuries in the attack, went to the nearest police station and lodged a complaint against Rohit and his associates. Senior police officer Manish Raj Singh Bhadauria stated that a case has been registered, and the accused will be arrested soon. Vishal was sent for medical examination and treatment at a nearby hospital.