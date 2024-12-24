Bhopal: Six Injured in Violent Clash Between Two Groups in Madhya Pradesh’s Jahangirabad, Stones Pelted, Swords Brandished; Video Surfaces

At least six people were injured after a violent clash broke out between two groups in Bhopal’s Jahangirabad area on Tuesday. The altercation began at Old Galla Mandi and quickly escalated into stone pelting and physical violence. A video shared by news agency IANS showed people armed with batons, swords, and stones attacking each other.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: A clash broke out at the Old Galla Mandi in Jahangirabad, leading to a stone-pelting incident. Heavy police forces were deployed at the scene. At least half a dozen people were injured. More Details are awaited pic.twitter.com/BCVhGQZMGN — IANS (@ians_india) December 24, 2024

According to reports, the dispute began two days earlier between youths over speeding motorcycles. The confrontation involved five individuals. On Tuesday, members of one group saw the absconding suspects and began attacking them. This led to further violence. Three were arrested, and two others were still at large.

Upon receiving reports of the clash, the police immediately dispatched a team to the location to control the situation. A large contingent of officers has been stationed in the area to maintain order. The police have filed a complaint and increased their presence to prevent further unrest.

Read Also | Anuppur Fire: Several Shops Gutted as Blaze Breaks Out in Amarkantak Town; Locals Vandalise Fire Tender Over Late Arrival (Watch Video)

#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Police presence enhanced in old Galla Mandi of Jahangirabad, Bhopal after stones were pelted here following a dispute between two parties



DCP Zone-1 Bhopal, Priyanka Shukla said, "Two days ago, there was a dispute between two parties over… https://t.co/TTR6dWxF7vpic.twitter.com/m9Iujs7k32 — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2024

DCP Zone-1 Bhopal Priyanka Shukla said the situation was quickly brought under control. “Two days ago, there was a dispute between two parties over speeding of motorcycle under police station Jahangirabad in which an FIR was registered, there were 5 accused in it, 3 were immediately arrested and 2 were absconding, our police team was searching for them," Shukla said.

People of one side today said that they had seen the absconding accused, due to which all these people got angry and about 25-30 people came here with sticks and stones were also pelted by them, but since policemen were already deployed here, they immediately informed the control room, so immediately adequate police force arrived here and in about 5 minutes all the people creating disturbance were chased away, so no one was injured in this incident. Action is being taken in the matter. Now the situation is under control,"