Bhopal Tragedy: 20-Year-Old Drowns in River While Trying to Fetch Slipper, Video Surface

In an tragic incident 20-year-old boy drowned in a river in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. As per the reports he drown while trying to catch his floating slippers. This incident took place on Saturday on Seoni Madhya Pradesh. SDRF has recovered the victims body.

Video of this incidence has surfaced online. In video boy can be seen taking a help of wooden stick to fetch his slipper, during which he lost his balance and slipped into river, unfortunately he got swept away by the current of river. As per the information this incident took place on Saturday at Parewa Khoh, which is the popular tourist spot in the Adegaon police station area.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Three Women Drown in Chandrabhaga River in Pandharpur

Following the incident friend of deceased immediately informed authorities and called State Disaster Response Force. Authorities launched search operation and by Sunday afternoon the Ayush body was recovered.