Bhopal Tragedy: Man Dies of Heart Attack Fearing Child Was Stuck in Lift During Power Outage

A tragic incident took place in Bhopal's Nirupam Society where a man died of a heart attack, triggered by the mistaken belief that his child was trapped in a lift during a power outage. This incident took place around 10 pm on May 26 when he had asked his child to go home. When the child was going through the lift, lights suddenly went off and the father, Rishi Bhatnagar, thought that his child might have stuck in the lift. Because of this incident, Rishi got panicked and worried, he got a heart attack.

Bhopal SHO Manish Raj Singh says, "On May 26, it was reported that a person named Rishi Bhatnagar was brought to the hospital and was declared dead. He lives in the Nirupam Society. At 10 pm, he had asked his child to go home. The child was going in the lift when the lights went out. Rishi Bhatnagar was worried that his child might have been stuck in the lift. Due to which, he suffered a heart attack in panic... the child is safe."

