Bhopal Tragedy: Woman and 11-Month-Old Daughter Lose Lives in Rooftop Accident

In an accident a 30-year-old woman and her 11-month-old daughter died after both fell from the rooftop. This incident took place on September 24, 2025, Wednesday. Incident occurred in Rajvansh Colony, a residential neighbourhood near the Mittal Institute of Technology, Bhopal.

According to police sources, the deceased, identified as Gauri Sisodiya, had gone to the rooftop of her house with her infant daughter. For reasons yet to be determined, both fell from the rooftop. Following the incident, locals immediately contacted the police and requested an ambulance. Gauri Sisodiya was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, and her critically injured daughter died during treatment. A post-mortem examination was conducted on Thursday morning. Inspector Sanjay Singh of Nishatpura police station stated that the site was inspected, resident statements are being recorded, and all possible angles are being investigated to determine the cause of the fall.

Preliminary observations suggest that the rooftop lacked a protective boundary wall, which may have contributed to the fall. However, police officers have stated that the exact cause remains unclear and the investigation is on-going. The sudden loss has left the Sisodiya family in deep mourning. Neighbours described Gauri as a calm and responsible woman who was devoted to her daughter’s care. Bhopal Tragedy: Man Dies of Heart Attack After His 8-Year-Old Son Stuck in Lift Due to Sudden Power Cut.