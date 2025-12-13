Bhopal’s Upper Lake to be deepened under ‘Ganga Jal Samvardhan’, says CM Yadav

Bhopal, Dec 13 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday announced that Bhopal’s historic Upper Lake (Bada Talab) will be deepened as part of the State government’s ‘Ganga Jal Samvardhan’ campaign aimed at strengthening water conservation.

The announcement was made while Yadav was addressing a ceremonial programme organised to mark two years of the BJP government in the Huzur Assembly constituency in Bhopal.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the ‘Ganga Jal Samvardhan’ initiative has been launched to conserve every drop of water and will be implemented in multiple phases across the State.

“I have been informed that large tracts of agricultural land in villages under the Huzur Assembly constituency are affected by water from the Upper Lake, particularly during the rainy season. To address this issue, I am announcing today that Bhopal’s Bada Talab will be deepened,” Yadav said.

The announcement comes a little over a week after the Chief Minister flagged off 20 shikara boats for tourists at the Upper Lake, locally known as Bada Talab, one of the city’s key tourist attractions.

The Upper Lake, a man-made water body built by Raja Bhoj in the 11th century, is regarded as India’s only large artificial lake of its kind. It remains the lifeline of Bhopal, supplying a major share of the city’s drinking water.

During the event held in villages of the Fanda area under the Huzur Assembly constituency, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for a commemorative gate to be built in honour of the ancient Ujjain ruler Raja Vikramaditya.

The project is part of the Madhya Pradesh government’s initiative to construct nine commemorative gates named after prominent historical figures, including Raja Vikramaditya and Raja Bhoj, along major roads in the State capital.

Raja Vikramaditya, who ruled as a Chakravarti emperor, is remembered for his bravery, sense of justice, sacrifice, generosity and exemplary governance. Raja Bhoj, another celebrated ruler, is credited with several architectural achievements, including the construction of the Upper Lake, which continues to define Bhopal’s landscape.

The government has said the initiative is aimed at familiarising people with Madhya Pradesh’s rich and glorious past while instilling a renewed sense of pride in the State’s heritage, a proposal that received Cabinet approval earlier this year.

