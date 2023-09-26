BHU scientists claim Ayurvedic cure for rheumatism

Varanasi (UP), Sep 26 Scientists at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) claim to have found an Ayurvedic cure for rheumatism.

Research conducted on patients of rheumatism at the department of Physiotherapy of faculty of Ayurveda, BHU found that Ayurvedic medicine ‘Amritadi Churna’ is effective for treatment of this disease.

The research was conducted by Dr Khushboo Aggarwal under the guidance of Prof Rajendra Prasad and Prof Jyoti Shankar Tripathi of the department.

Prof Prasad said rheumatism, which is colloquially called arthritis, has symptoms like unbearable pain, swelling and fever in many joints of the body. If timely treatment is not done, fingers and other organs become permanently crooked. Many times, the patients become depressed due to the inferiority complex.

“Allopathic medicines are beneficial in this ailment, but permanent solutions are often not available. Also, if taken for a long time, these medicines can cause harm to liver, kidney, and intestine,” he said.

Prof Prasad said the main components of Amritadi Churna include Giloy, Gokshura, Sonth, Gorakhmundi and Varun.

According to him, the research was done on 60 rheumatism patients, divided into three groups of 20 each.

The patients of the first group were given only Amritadi powder and the second group given Sattavajaya therapy along with Amritadi powder which is very beneficial for mental depression.

The patients of the third group were given an allopathic medicine. All patients were given therapy for three months. He said it was concluded that the patients in the first group got the most benefits in curing the disease.

Amritadi Churna is very beneficial for those suffering from chronic arthritis for permanent cure or to control its symptoms without any side effects, he said, adding that the research work is being published in journal ‘Annals of Ayurvedic Medicine.’

