Bhubaneswar club crafts India’s first chocolate sculpture of PM Modi, symbolising initiatives like 'Op Sindoor', Ujjwala Yojana

Bhubaneswar, Aug 26 In a fusion of artistry and confectionery, Club Chocolate – The School of Baking and Fine Pastry Art – has crafted India’s first-ever chocolate sculpture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The creation is not just a visual likeness of the Prime Minister but also a symbolic representation of his landmark initiatives such as the Ujjwala Yojana, 'Operation Sindoor', Digital India and others.

The life-size bust was sculpted by 15 diploma students at the institute under the guidance of Chef Rakesh Kumar Sahu and mentor Ranjan Parida.

Over seven days of meticulous effort, the young bakers transformed 70 kilograms of chocolate — 55 kg of dark and 15 kg of white — into a tribute blending sweetness with symbolism.

“This is not just chocolate art, it is our heartfelt tribute to the Prime Minister who inspires millions of Indians,” said Chef Rakesh Sahu, Co-Founder of Club Chocolate.

He said, “We want to present this sculpture to him as a gift on his birthday before September 17. We felt the best way to honour a legendary leader was through our craft. We started the work last Saturday, and after seven days of dedication, it is complete. Now, we hope it reaches PM Modi and that he acknowledges our effort on his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme.”

For the students, the project of making a bust of the Prime Minister with chocolate was more than just a classroom exercise. It became a lesson in perseverance, teamwork, and innovation.

“Being part of this creation taught us patience and the importance of collaboration. It’s a proud moment for all of us to create something that carries meaning beyond art,” said student Ranjan Kumar Parida.

Another student, Sunayana Mahapatra also added, “We wanted to showcase how chocolate, beyond being a delicacy, can serve as an art form that conveys emotions and respect. For us, this sculpture is not just about craftsmanship — it is a message of gratitude.”

