Bhupender Yadav arrives in Brazil for CoP30; to present India’s stand on adaptation, climate finance

Brasilia, Nov 17 Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, arrived in Belem, Brazil, to participate in the 30th Conference of Parties (CoP30) under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), where he will put forward India’s position on Adaptation, Climate Finance and other major issues.

“Arrived in Belem, Brazil where I'll be participating in the UNFCCC COP30. Over the next few days, will be participating in climate change negotiations and putting forward India's view on matters related to Adaptation, Climate Finance and other critical issues. Looking forward to productive conversations,” Yadav posted on X on Monday.

The Government of Brazil is hosting UNFCCC COP 30, scheduled from November 10–21, with the aim of building on previous successes and paving the way for future ambition to effectively tackle the global challenge of climate change.

Ambassador of India to Brazil Dinesh Bhatia, on November 7, delivered India's National Statement at the Leaders’ Summit of the CoP30, reiterating the country’s consistent commitment to climate action based on equity, national circumstances and the principles of Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC).

India thanked Brazil for hosting CoP30 on the 10th anniversary of the Paris Agreement and recalled the 33-year legacy of the Rio Summit.

India's ministry of environment, forest and climate change noted in a press release that this is an opportunity to reflect on the global response to the challenge of global warming. It is also an opportunity to celebrate the legacy of the Rio Summit where the principles of Equity and CBDR-RC were adopted, laying the foundation for the international climate regime, including the Paris Agreement.

India welcomed Brazil’s initiative to establish the Tropical Forests Forever Facility (TFFF), recognising it as a significant step towards collective and sustained global action for the preservation of tropical forests, and joined the Facility as an Observer.

Highlighting India’s low-carbon development path under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the statement highlighted that between 2005 and 2020, India reduced the emission intensity of GDP by 36 per cent, and this trend continues.

It added that non-fossil power now accounts for over 50 per cent of India’s installed capacity, enabling the country to reach the revised Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) target five years ahead of schedule.

