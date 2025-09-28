Bhupender Yadav plants one millionth tree at Heartfulness headquarters

Hyderabad, Sep 28 Union Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Sunday planted one millionth tree at Kanha Shanti Vanam, the headquarters of non-profit Organisation 'Heartfulness' on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The event held to mark the 70th birthday celebrations of Daaji, the guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission, was also attended by former President Ram Nath Kovind.

Bhupender Yadav noted that while education, health, gender justice, equality, and availability of resources are very important, this world also exists for biodiversity.

"We must keep a balanced ecosystem, which is very much in work under the keen vision of Daaji. Everybody seeks happiness, but if all the happiness came through materialistic success only, there would have been no incidences of depression in the developed countries," he said.

The Union Minister pointed out that the Indian techniques of yoga asanas are associated with nature.

"Our Ayurveda is also associated with the 'panch-bhootas'. We find integrity through yoga and meditation. Dhyan is to bring integrity, and Heartfulness is the ultimate example of bringing integrity between spirit and nature," he said.

The Union Minister mentioned that 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' is one of the policy interventions to save the environment and save energy.

A symbiotic relationship with nature is the core value of India, which is perfectly demonstrated by Heartfulness, he observed.

According to Heartfulness, over 35,000 people and many virtual participants from around the world joined the event. Bhupender Yadav and Ram Nath Kovind released special publications authored by Daaji.

Ram Nath Kovind said that Daaji's guidance leads to inner transformation and our interaction with the world and the environment. He also commended the immense work by Forests by Heartfulness in Gujarat as an example of how people and nature can heal together.

Daaji stated that with collective force and willing hearts, anything can be achieved in this country and create a new future for the world. "If the world has to shine, India is to be the spiritual centre of the world. Spirituality makes us experience what Godliness is, what can strengthen one’s inner harmony, and that becomes our navigation guide from within the heart. The promise of Sahaj Marg is not to make disciples but masters. The heart must be sensitised even before contemplation," he said.

