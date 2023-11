Bhutan King begins 3-day Assam tour by offering prayers at Kamakhya Temple

Guwahati, Nov 3 Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk arrived here on Friday on a three-day visit to Assam.

He visited the Kamakhya Temple here atop the Nilachal Hills, and offered prayers.

Wearing a yellow traditional Buddhist robe, the King did a 'parikrama' (circumambulation) of the temple, lit earthen lamps, and prayed at the sanctum sanctorum, or "garbhagriha".

The royal visitor was also given a replica of the Kamakhya Temple.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the 43-year-old monarch of the neighbouring Himalayan kingdom as he landed at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here earlier on Friday.

Sarma greeted the King with a traditional Assamese "Gamosa" (scarf).

High ranking officials of the Bhutanese government are accompanying the King.

Taking to 'X', CM Sarma wrote: "On behalf of the people of Assam, I am elated to welcome His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we look forward to the strengthening of the special relationship between our two countries."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor