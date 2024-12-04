Bhutan King to visit India tomorrow

New Delhi, Dec 4 The King of Bhutan, His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the Queen of Bhutan, Her Majesty Jetsun Pema Wangchuck accompanied by senior officials from the Royal Government of Bhutan, will be on an official visit to India from December 05 to 06, an official said.

He said that during his visit, the King would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and senior officials of the government.

He added that India and Bhutan enjoy unique ties of friendship and cooperation, which are characterised by mutual understanding and trust.

“The visit shall provide both sides an opportunity to review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and to further advance the exemplary bilateral partnership across diverse sectors,” he said.

India and Bhutan share unique and exemplary bilateral relations, which are based on mutual trust, goodwill and understanding. Formal diplomatic relations between India and Bhutan were established in 1968. The basic framework of India-Bhutan relations is the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation signed in 1949 between the two countries, which was renewed in February 2007.

The traditionally unique bilateral ties characterised by mutual trust and understanding, have been advanced by regular high-level exchanges between the two countries.

During PM Modi's visit to Bhutan in August 2019, four major bilateral projects including the 720 MW Mangdechhu Hydro project, the Ground Earth Station of ISRO for utilisation of the South Asian Satellite, RuPay Card and the extension of interconnection between the National Knowledge Network of India and Bhutan’s Research and Education Network were launched.

The King of Bhutan visited India from 31 October to 3 November 2017. In August 2018, the King again visited India to pay his respects to Late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The King of Bhutan also visited India from 14-16 September 2022.

In 2023, His Majesty the King of Bhutan paid two official visits to India in April and November 2023 and met the Indian President, Prime Minister, External Affairs Minister and other senior officials.

He also paid an official visit to the states of Assam and Maharashtra in November.

