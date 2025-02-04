Bhutan King's Maha Kumbh visit 'special', showcases unique ties of friendship and cooperation: MEA

New Delhi, Feb 4 The special visit of Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck to India to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between both neighbouring countries - an important hallmark of the special partnership - the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

The Bhutanese monarch, who arrived in Lucknow on Monday at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Tuesday along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who had also accompanied him to Prayagraj.

UP Governor Anandiben Patel also hosted a dinner in honour of the visiting dignitary.

"India and Bhutan enjoy unique ties of friendship and cooperation, which are characterized by mutual understanding and trust. The visit of His Majesty, the King of Bhutan, is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan, an important hallmark of the special partnership," read a statement issued by the MEA.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Yogi extended his greetings, saying, "Hearty welcome and greetings to His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan in Uttar Pradesh, the sacred land of valour, culture, and cultural harmony!"

After taking the holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam, the Bhutan King visited the Akshayavat, offered prayers at Bade Hanuman Temple and took a tour of the Digital Mahakumbh Experience Centre.

On Monday, Bhutan's Ambassador to India Vetsop Namgyel participated in the Maha Kumbh Mela as part of the 110-member delegation of Heads of Mission (HoM), their spouses, and diplomats from 71 countries who had travelled to Prayagraj.

The Maha Kumbh 2025, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26. The event has already drawn millions of devotees from India and abroad and is poised to set new records in attendance.

So far, more than 35 crore devotees have taken a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. On Basant Panchami, a massive crowd gathered for the Amrit Snan, with lakhs of devotees arriving from across the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor