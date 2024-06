Bhutan PM, Sri Lankan President arrive in Delhi to attend PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony

New Delhi, June 9 Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers.

Upon arrival, Tshering Tobgay was welcomed by Secy (West) Pavan Kapoor, and the Sri Lankan President received a warm welcome from OSD (ER & DPA) P. Kumaran at the airport.

Earlier, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth arrived in the national capital to attend the swearing-in of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi is set to take oath as the leader of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7.15 p.m.

Security has been enhanced, and Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory regarding the diversion and restrictions on surrounding roads of Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Meanwhile, Section 144 CrPC has been already imposed in the national capital. Additionally, air-to-ground surveillance is operational in Delhi to ensure the safety of the guests.

Several top leaders from India's neighbourhood and Indian Ocean region will be attending PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony, keeping in line with India's 'Neighbourhood First' and 'SAGAR' (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision, a government official confirmed on Saturday.

Additionally, the leaders who will be participating in PM Modi's oath ceremony include Seychelles Vice President Ahmed Afif, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', among others.

