Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Wangchuk to begin week-long visit to India tomorrow

New Delh, Nov 2 Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck will embark on a week-long visit to India from Friday, during which he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and other senior government officials.

The monarch will be accompanied by senior officials of the Bhutan government.

During his visit which will continue through November 10, he will also visit Assam and Maharashtra.

India and Bhutan enjoy unique ties of friendship and cooperation, which are characterised by understanding and mutual trust and the visit would provide an opportunity to both the sides to review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and to further advance the exemplary bilateral partnership, across diverse sectors, official sources said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor