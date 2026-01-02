Bibliomania grips Tripura as 44th Agartala Book Fair begins

Agartala, Jan 2 Bibliomania gripped Tripura as the 13-day-long 44th Agartala Book Fair, the second-largest book fair in eastern India after the Kolkata Book Fair, began at the Hapania International Fair Ground on the outskirts of the capital city on Friday.

In view of the unrest following political changes in Bangladesh, no booksellers or publishers from the neighbouring country have participated in the annual Agartala Book Fair since last year.

A senior official said that the Agartala Book Fair started in 1981, and since then, almost every year, either publishers or booksellers from Bangladesh have participated in the annual semi-trade book festival.

Organised by the Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) Department, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the 44th Agartala Book Fair, which will continue until January 14.

In his address, Saha urged people to give valuable books as gifts to their loved ones instead of flowers or other presents on various occasions, including social events.

“Television, mobile phones and social media are taking up much of our time. Everyone should read good books instead of wasting time,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that booksellers and publishers from Bangladesh have been unable to participate in the Agartala Book Fair over the past two years due to the situation in their country.

Saha, who holds the ICA portfolio, said that over the past 44 years, the Agartala Book Fair has earned a good reputation worldwide.

ICA Department’s Director Bimbisar Bhattacharya said that as the country is observing the 150th anniversary of the national song, the theme of this year’s Book Fair is “Vande Mataram”.

He said that more than 183 stalls, including a large number of stalls by outside booksellers and publishers, were set up in this year's fair.

During the next 13 days, ‘Kavi Sammelan’ (poets’ conference), various dance and cultural performances, discussions on a variety of subjects, quiz competitions, exhibitions, besides the publication of hundreds of books, will be held,” Bhattacharya said.

He said that to facilitate book lovers and participants, the government has arranged free bus services to and from the Book Fair from various parts of Agartala every day till 9 p.m.

According to the official, like in previous years, booksellers and publishers from Kolkata, Guwahati, and Delhi participated in this year’s book fair apart from local publishing houses.

In last year’s Agartala Book Fair, books worth Rs 1.53 crore were sold, and over 1,700 singers, dancers and performers participated in various cultural programmes and events, the official stated.

