Big B buys plot near Ram Temple in Ayodhya to build a home

Mumbai, Jan 15 Mega-star Amitabh Bachchan has bought a piece of land around 930 sq. metres (10,000 sq.feet) in Ayodhya, days before the Pran Pratishtha of the Lord Ram Temple there scheduled on January 22, officials said here on Monday.

The Bollywood legend has bought the plot in the holy pilgrim town at a cost of Rs 14.50 crore in an upcoming scheme of The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) Mumbai, which plans to build homes in what is termed as the ‘Global Spiritual Capital’.

The property is barely 15 minutes away from the Lord Ram Temple and 30 minutes from the new Shri Ram International Airport.

The 7-star-rated 51-acre mix-use posh complex called ‘The Sarayu’, near the banks of the Sarayu River, is being developed by the HoABL, said a company spokesperson.

“I am looking forward to embarking on this journey with The House of Abhinandan Lodha for The Sarayu in Ayodhya, a city that holds a special place in my heart. The timeless spirituality and cultural richness of Ayodhya have forged an emotional connection that transcends geographical boundaries,” said Bachchan, 81.

“This is a start of a heartfelt journey into the soul of Ayodhya, where tradition and modernity seamlessly co-exist, creating an emotional tapestry that resonates with me deeply. I am looking forward to building my home in the global spiritual capital,” added Bachchan, who has his family tree roots in Uttar Pradesh and was born in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad), and educated there.

HoABL Chairman Abhinandan Lodha said the company is “thrilled to welcome Mr. Amitabh Bachchan as the ‘First Citizen’ of The Sarayu, a monumental chapter in The HoABL legacy”.

“His investment in our Ayodhya project reflects confidence in the city’s economic potential and deep appreciation for its spiritual heritage. Bachchan’s association lends extraordinary prestige, turning The Sarayu into a symbol of Ayodhya’s global spiritual significance,” he added.

The Sarayu project is scheduled to be completed by March 2028, and is in tune with HoABL’s exclusive investment commitment of Rs 1,200 crore for Ayodhya, made in July 2023 at the UP global investors’ summit, besides other investments and projects in other parts of the state.

