Big birds from Airbus, Embraer steal the show at Wings India

Hyderabad, March 25 Airbus A350, the most modern long-haul aircraft from the European airplane maker and E195-E2, the largest commercial plane from Embraer with its stunning look are the centre of attraction at ongoing Wings India 2022.

Airbus is making a strong pitch for its latest aircraft with an eye on India's high-potential long-haul market while the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer is showcasing its advanced jet for the vast market for regional connectivity.

These two metal birds are among more than a dozen aircraft on display at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad.

Various stakeholders from India and abroad are showcasing their products and services at the four-day show which kicked off on Thursday and was formally opened by civil aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday.

Asia's largest event on civil aviation has attracted more than 125 international and domestic exhibitors and delegations from over 20 countries.

Airbus is showcasing its most modern, efficient and sustainable Airbus A350, which the company described as the future of long-haul travel. It is on static display as part of the demonstration tour of India.

The company is making a strong pitch for its latest product as the company looks to tap the huge potential it sees for India's long-haul sector over the next 20 years.

Remi Maillard, President and MD of Airbus India & South Asia believes that with the greatest range capability combined with the lowest fuel burn, A350 will play a strategic role in transforming commercial aviation in India when it comes to the long-haul market.

The 432-seater aircraft is claimed to be the world's most efficient large widebody aircraft which can fly 8,300 nautical miles (15,400 km) non-stop with maximum take-off weight 283 tonnes.

Combining the very latest aerodynamics, new generation engines and use of lightweight materials, the A350 bring a 25 per cent advantage fuel burn, operating costs and carbon dioxide emissions advantage compared to previous generation competitor aircraft

However, this is not the first time that Airbus A350 is touring India. The aircraft's maiden flight to India was in June last year when Airbus sent medical equipment to India during the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

The aircraft manufacturer is reported to be in talks with Tata Group to sell A350s for Air India and Vistara, which operate long-haul flights.

Airbus is also displaying a scale model of its single aisle A220 aircraft, purpose-built for the 100-160 seat market that can prove to be a game changer for regional connectivity in India.

Airbus aircraft have been a special attraction at the event for many years. In 2014, the world's largest commercial plane, the Airbus A-380, was the cynosure of all eyes.

Emirates and Airbus had arranged the display of the plane with luxury interiors, including first class private suites and shower spas aboard the super jumbo.

This was the second time that the aircraft was displayed at aviation. At the second edition of the biennial event in 2008, Airbus had brought the 525-seat aircraft from its headquarters in Toulouse, France.

At Wings India 2022, Embraer is also displaying its largest commercial aircraft, the E195-E2. Giving the Ajet a stunning look is the black and gold 'TechLion' livery that covers its fuselage. The largest member of the new generation E-Jets family, the E-Jets E2, the aircraft is designed to seat up to 146 passengers in its signature two by two seating

It is dubbed as the profit hunter because of its high performance and low fuel burn. According to the Brazilian aircraft maker, it delivers the lowest operating costs and highest yields for airlines, more comfort for passengers and space for their bags, smallest noise footprint and less impact on the environment. It is powered by PW1900G GTF engines.

"The E195-E2, offers a low cost per seat, making it very competitive with large narrow-body aircraft that are prevalent in India. It is the perfect aircraft for airlines to tap for the next frontier of growth - connectivity to Tier-II and Tier-III cities," Raul Villaron, Asia Pacific Vice-President for Embraer Commercial Aviation.

Other exhibitors participating in the event include CSIR - National Aerospace Laboratories, GMR Infrastructure Ltd., Pawan Hans Ltd., Pratt & Whitney, Rolls Royce and Turbo Aviation.

National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) demonstrated NAL-Hansa NG, its two-seater Flying Trainer Aircraft. NAL also showcased its NAL-Octacopter with drone formation show.

Daily aerobatic performances by the Sarang team of the Indian Air Force with four helicopters is also a special attraction at the event.

The team, which performed breathtaking manouvers on Thursday and Friday, will demonstrate its skills twice on Saturday and Sunday when the event will be open to the public.

