Big Breaking: Pakistani Fatah-II Missile Aimed at Delhi Intercepted Over Sirsa; Indian Cities on High Alert

Indian cities have been placed on high alert after Pakistan initiated “Operation Bunyan ul Marsoos” on Saturday, marking a significant escalation in hostilities following three consecutive nights of drone attacks and ceasefire violations.

Tensions surged when Pakistan fired a Fatah-II long-range surface-to-surface missile, which was successfully intercepted over Sirsa, Haryana. The Fatah series missile, reportedly with a range of 120 kilometres, represents a heightened threat to critical Indian infrastructure near the border.

In a fresh wave of aggression on Friday night, Pakistan launched drone strikes on 26 targets spanning from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat. According to the Ministry of Defence, India’s security forces effectively countered attempts to damage vital installations, including airports and military air bases. Despite the widespread attack, major damage was prevented.

However, casualties were reported from Ferozpur, Punjab, where members of a family sustained injuries during one of the drone strikes. This incident marks the only known civilian injuries resulting from the recent surge in hostilities.

States bordering Pakistan, including Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, were put under a complete blackout as a precautionary measure. Security agencies remain on high alert, with air defence systems and counter-drone measures fully deployed. Earlier on Thursday night, India took down around 300-400 Pakistani drones at 36 locations in northern and western parts of the country.