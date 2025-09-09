Big day for democracy; BJD, BRS should have voted, says AAP MP on VP election

New Delhi, Sep 9 As the Vice-Presidential election is currently underway, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Ashok Mittal on Tuesday called it a "big day for democracy", emphasising the significance of voting and participation in the democratic process.

Speaking to IANS, Ashok Mittal said, “Today is a big day for democracy as we choose our next Vice President. It reflects the strength of our Constitution, where we, as elected representatives, have the power to vote and shape the leadership of the country. Every MP will exercise their democratic right today.”

Reacting to the decision by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) to abstain from voting, Mittal expressed his views.

“Democracy gives us the right to vote and be part of government formation. While I believe BRS and BJD must have taken a thoughtful decision, I personally feel they should have exercised their right to vote, regardless of whom they supported,” he added.

Mittal further reacted to questions about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ongoing visit to Malaysia during such a crucial political moment.

“We’re no longer part of the INDIA bloc, so I’m not aware of their internal strategies. Rahul Gandhi is an individual with his own priorities. It wouldn’t be right for me to comment on his decisions,” he said, choosing not to stir political controversy.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote for the Vice-Presidential election at the New Parliament Building.

Soon after casting the vote, PM Modi posted on the social media platform X: "Voted in the 2025 Vice President election."

Other parliamentarians of the NDA and the INDIA bloc were also casting their votes.

The election will witness the contest between the NDA nominee, Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, and the INDIA bloc candidate, former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy.

All parliamentarians were given the same kind of pen to cast their votes for privacy.

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, currently serving as a Rajya Sabha member, arrived in a wheelchair and cast his vote.

Counting of votes will be held in the evening, after which the results will be announced.

This election holds significant political weight, as the Vice President also serves as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, making the role crucial in the functioning of Parliament.

The electoral college for the Vice Presidential election comprises 781 members, including 542 elected members of the Lok Sabha and 239 members of the Rajya Sabha (233 elected and 12 nominated, with six vacancies across both Houses).

All votes carry equal value, and voting is conducted through a secret ballot, as per established parliamentary procedure. The majority mark needed to win is 391 votes.

The Vice President's post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on July 21, citing health concerns, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

