Big decision of Yogi government, new madrasas in Uttar Pradesh will not get government grant

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh has taken a big decision regarding the grant of new madrasas. In fact, the Yogi government has accepted the proposal to exclude new madrassas from the grant list in the cabinet decision on Tuesday. In such a situation, now the new madrasas will not get any grant from the UP government.

It should be noted that the grants were not given to the new madrasas even during the previous tenure of the Yogi government. At present, government grants are being given to 558 madrasas in Uttar Pradesh. It is to be known that even before this, the Yogi government had given instructions last month to investigate madrassas in the state under the modern madrassa scheme.

At the same time, in the meeting of the state cabinet held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, all the ministers thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his successful tenure of eight years as MP of the Varanasi parliamentary constituency and for the successful leadership given to the country as Prime Minister. Congratulation is greeted. An official spokesperson said that the entire cabinet expressed its heartfelt gratitude to the PM for coming to Lucknow and interacting with the entire cabinet of the state and irrigating them with guidance.