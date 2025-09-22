Big Diwali gift from PM Modi to Indians: BJP welcomes new GST rates, calls to support 'Swadeshi'

New Delhi, Sep 22 The BJP on Monday welcomed the latest revision in GST rates, calling it a "very big gift" from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the people of India ahead of Diwali. The party hailed the move as a significant relief for the citizens and a step towards reducing inflationary pressures. They also appealed to Indians to support 'Swadeshi (made domestically)'.

Speaking to IANS, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “We appeal to our citizens to support Swadeshi. Everyone is happy with the gift given by Prime Minister Modi. The benefits of the next-gen GST are directly reaching every citizen of the country.”

BJP MLA Ram Kadam also reacted and said, “Even before Diwali, PM Modi has given a very big gift to all citizens. GST on many products has been reduced, easing the financial burden on households.”

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma added that the reform has been well-received by traders and consumers alike.

“The happiest part is that all shopkeepers and customers are very pleased. I congratulate the market traders. Rates have been changed significantly. PM Modi has provided considerable relief through GST reductions on several products. We are working on the 'Har Ghar Swadeshi' campaign. This initiative will create jobs, especially for the youth. The positive impact will be visible in the coming years,” he said.

BJP MLA Kirori Lal Meena also highlighted the significance of the move.

“The relief provided by PM Modi to the common people is a very significant support. It will ease the burden of inflation,” he stated.

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane praised the decision as “timely and visionary.”

He said, “This move will strengthen our domestic markets and boost the confidence of ordinary citizens. The Prime Minister’s decision will further empower Indians economically and significantly contribute to a self-reliant India. It will be a milestone in the country’s economic progress and job creation.”

BJP MLA Ashok Mohanty emphasised the reform’s impact on the middle class.

“We welcome this step. PM Modi has rationalised the GST slabs, which will benefit the middle class. Everyone in the country is happy with this change. The long-awaited demand to revise the tax structure has finally been implemented today,” he said.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai also lauded the move and said, “It has always been my view that everyday essentials — things most used in daily life — should be affordable and easily available. The Prime Minister has greatly reduced the burden on the poor and middle class, from the kitchen to the pocket. Goods will now be available at much more affordable prices. This is truly a major relief for the common man.”

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, “The reforms in GST have certainly been made with the aim of simplifying the tax system and empowering society.”

