Big increase in salaries of Delhi MLAs, now they will get Rs 90,000 per month instead of Rs 54,000

The salaries of MLAs in the Delhi government will be increased soon. The central government has approved the demand to increase the salaries of MLAs. At present, MLAs in Delhi get Rs 54,000 per month including all allowances. With this increase, now every MLA will get salary of Rs. 90,000 per month. MLAs are currently paid a basic salary of Rs 12,000. It will be increased to a basic salary of Rs 20,000. The total salary including all other allowances will now increase from Rs 54,000 to Rs 90,000.

Earlier, the Delhi government had sent a proposal to the Centre in 2015 to increase the salaries of MLAs. But it was not approved at that time. On the other hand, according to the information given by the Speaker of the Delhi Assembly, the report sent by the Centre has claimed that it has been severely cut. According to Assembly Speaker Ramniwas Goyal, the salary of MLAs was earlier increased in 2011. But even after 11 years, such low salary is not useful.

The Delhi Assembly Speaker has said that Delhi MLAs should be paid the same salary and allowances as other MLAs. It is being said that after the approval of the Centre, a bill to increase the salary of MLAs will be tabled in the forthcoming session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. Earlier in 2015, the Delhi government had approved a proposal in the Delhi Legislative Assembly to increase the salaries of MLAs and sent it to the Centre. But the central government had rejected it. At that time, the Center had also given some advice to the Delhi government regarding the salary and allowances of MLAs. Now, on the same basis, the Delhi government's cabinet sent a new proposal to the central government in August 2021. Now it has received approval from the central government.