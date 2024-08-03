Big salute for rescue teams working hard in Wayanad: Mohanlal

Wayanad, Aug 3 Actor Mohanlal who is a Lt Colonel in the 122 Territorial Army and is attached to the Kannur unit, on Saturday went around the worst-affected areas of landslide-hit Wayanad and saluted the efforts of the rescue teams.

“This will go down as the country’s worst tragedy. Only after seeing it one realises how in a flash people lost their homes and near and dear ones and the massive destruction that has take place.

“We should appreciate all the rescue teams, right from the Defence forces to the small boy who has played his role,” said superstar Mohanlal while speaking to the media at Churalmala.

“The reason why I am here is that I belong to the 122 Infantry TA Madras Battalion. Our unit with 40 members was the first to arrive here. For the last 16 years I have been with the Battalion and I interact with them regularly. I came here to thank the rescue team. We will all join hands together. This Bailey Bridge is itself a wonder,” added Mohanlal.

He said as the first step his Foundation would give Rs 3 crore for the rehabilitation efforts which have already started.

Dressed in military attire, he first arrived at the base camp in Meppadi and met with the Defence forces there.

From there he arrived at Churalmala and went to other affected areas.

In the Wayanad landslide disaster the toll has reached 344 while 206 people are missing as the rescue operations entered the fifth day.

