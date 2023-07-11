"Big setback": AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj after SC calls extension of ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra's tenure "illegal"

New Delhi [India], July 11 : Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Tuesday said that it is a "big setback" for the government that the extension of the tenure of Enforcement Directorate (ED) Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra has been declared illegal by the Supreme Court.

"This is a big setback for the government. The head of a powerful agency like the ED has been declared illegal. The motive to give an extension has been questioned by the SC verdict," Bhardwaj said.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said that the apex court's verdict is a "slap" on the government's face.

"This is a slap on the government's face. The motive to give an extension has been questioned by the Supreme Court verdict," Venugopal said while talking to ANI.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that the extension of the tenure of ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra was illegal and he would continue to serve in the post till July 31, 2023.

However, it rejected the plea to the extent of challenging the amendments to the Central Vigilance Commission Act (CVC) and the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act (DSPEA). The court made it clear that it rejects the plea to the extent of challenging the amendments to the Central Vigilance Commission Act and the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai, Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol passed the order on various petitions challenging the extension of the tenure of ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra.

"The challenge to Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Act, 2021 and the Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Act, 2021 as well as to the fundamental (Amendment) Rules, 2021 is rejected and the writ petitions are dismissed to that extent," the court said.

