Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Faces Money Laundering Probe as ED Files Case

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 winner Elvish Yadav has again come into spotlight as ED (Enforcement Directorate) files money laundering case against him and other youtubers. As per the sources it is in connection with snake venom case.

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering case against YouTuber Siddharth Yadav, also known as Elvish Yadav, and others for suspected use of snake venom as a recreational drug at parties he hosted. Official sources reported this on Saturday. The central agency has filed charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after considering an FIR and charge sheet filed by the Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) district police in Uttar Pradesh last month against him and others associated with him.

Also Read:- Elvish Yadav Cryptic Post After Munawar Faruqui's Arrest Goes Viral: 'Bigg Boss Ke Baad...'

The ED is investigating the alleged generation of proceeds of crime and the use of illegal funds for organizing rave or recreational parties. This is not the first time, earlier on March 17, Yadav was sent to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with a case under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. The YouTuber was arrested and presented in the District and Sessions Court Surajpur, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.