Biggest Coin Fraud: Rs 11 crore missing from SBI vault

Coins worth Rs 11 crore have gone missing from a branch of SBI, the country's largest bank. The CBI is now investigating the case as such a large number of coins have gone missing, Officials said Monday. The shocking incident took place at SBI's Rajasthan branch at Mehndipur Balaji. As a result, SBI had approached the court seeking a CBI probe into the matter. Rajasthan Police had started an investigation into the matter. An FIR was lodged in the case. However, considering the scope of the case, the bank had asked the CBI to take up the matter.

This is the first time that 1 rupee and two rupee coins have disappeared in such a large scale. The decision to start counting the coins was taken on suspicion of embezzlement in the SBI branch. The bank officials who came to count the number was also shaken as the number gradually increased from one, two crores to eleven crores. The bank had coin reserve of Rs 13 crore. The bank enlisted the help of a Jaipur vendor along with its officials to count the coins. According to the census, only Rs 11 crore was missing from the branch. Only 3,000 coin bags worth about Rs 2 crore were accounted for. This is because the coins were deposited with the RBI. The incident was discovered in August 2021. Vendor employees were also threatened not to count the coins.